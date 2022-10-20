Pokémon Go to undergo massive map changes, revamp spawn pool

Pokémon Go players around the world, regardless of where they live, will soon notice massive changes to the Pokémon that spawn around them.

Niantic announced today that, for the first time in three years, Pokémon Go will be undergoing a map update that better reflects the changes made in many regions of the world within that time. Many of the changes being implemented “will more accurately reflect the environment,” Niantic detailed in a developer post, including the removal of old structures, the addition of those that have been built since the last update, and likely other changes to the ambiance.

Alongside updates to the map, Pokémon spawns around the world will also be altered. Players in more densely-populated areas will notice that Pokémon no longer appear in small clusters, while players in rural areas may notice an abundance of new spawns in their vicinity. The spawn pools in most locations are also being updated, though no specific details have been given.

Niantic has detailed that these changes will be implemented within the “next few weeks,” though no specific date has been given, nor information as to whether this will be a simultaneous global launch or not.

The Halloween event is currently ongoing in Pokemon Go, featuring spawns of Ghost-type Pokémon like Pumpkaboo and Phantump, as well as the debut of Mega Banette in Mega Raids. This event has also given the in-game map a makeover, now filled with hues of orange to represent the start of autumn and the upcoming celebration of all things supernatural.