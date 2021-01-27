Pokémon Go to host Valentine’s Day, Lunar New Year, and more events in February

So many events and updates are coming, including returning legends and a new mega.

February is going to be a busy month for Pokémon Go players with new events, more legendary Pokémon appearing, and some quality of life changes being added too.

Starting with Raids, players can expect to see a constant rotation of legendary Pokémon popping up in five-star challenges, along with a new Mega Pokémon being added on Feb. 9.

Here’s the Raid lineup for February, based on the information available at this time, with updated details about the new Mega Evolution being added later. All of these Pokémon will appear in either five-star or Mega Raids.

Normal Raids

Entei from Jan. 16 to 31

Raikou from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4

Suicune from Feb. 4 to 9

Latias and Latios from Feb. 9 to 20

Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo from Feb.20 to March 1 This will be a featured part of the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event



Mega Raids

Mega Venusaur, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Houndoom from Jan. 19 to Feb. 9

Mega Pidgeot, Mega Ampharos, and a surprise Mega Pokémon from Feb. 9 to 20

Mega Venusaur, Mega Charizard X and Y, and Mega Blastoise from Feb. 20 to March 1 This will be a featured part of the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event



Every week in February will also include a Raid Hour event on Wednesdays at 6pm local time featuring the Pokémon that are active in five-star raids.

Moving on to the Spotlight Hours for February, nothing much has changed outside of the featured Pokémon. Here are all of those dates, Pokémon, and bonuses.

Feb. 2: Ekans and double evolution XP

Feb. 9: Miltank and double capture Stardust

Feb. 16: Luvdisc and double capture XP

Feb. 23: Pikachu and double capture Candy

A new Team Go Rocket Celebration event will run from Feb. 2 to 7, featuring new Shadow Pokémon and updated teams for most of the Go Rocket Grunts. There will also be a special Lunar New Year event from Feb. 9 to 14, with red Pokémon appearing more frequently, along with that previously mentioned new Mega Evolved Pokémon being added.

Roselia will be the February Community Day on Feb. 7, with Roserade learning Weather Ball (Fire) and Bullet Seed if you can evolve your Roselia into one.

And as a last addition, the annual Valentine’s Day event is back from Feb. 8 to 15, featuring the Go Battle League Love Cup and new Pokémon being added on Feb. 14 to celebrate the event. More details will be released soon.

Pokémon Go Tour Kanto is still scheduled for Feb. 20. You can still purchase a ticket for the event if you want to participate in the full set of content. Weekly one PokéCoin bundles will also be released every week starting on Feb. 1.

A few quality of life improvements are also being added throughout the month, including a new image gallery that will let players show off submitted images of PokéStops and Gyms. A new sharing option will also pop up later in the month, allowing players to share their level-up notifications and other specific moments without needing to manually screengrab them.

The final update will give players the ability to select and transfer multiple legendary and mythical Pokémon at once, rather than having to do so individually when managing their storage.