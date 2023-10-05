Pokémon Go pros have some great tips and tricks that you probably don’t know

Pokémon Go players have shared their best tips to make your game experience better, and there are some even longtime gamers have missed.

In a Reddit thread on Oct. 4, a player asked for tips and tricks they might have missed, and the community delivered. They shared dozens of tips that can make your life better in Pokémon Go, from XL candy finds to interface usage.

Pokémon Go was released in 2016, and since then, many features have joined the game. “You can skip the gift opening and the sending animation by pressing the spot in your screen where the x button was before,” one player said.

As you can open many of them every day, this will make you gain a significant amount of time, instead of tapping several times to skip each gift and heart animation.

Another listed handy tips that might surprise some players. “You can double tap the overworld and hold down and slide your finger up and down to zoom in and out with one finger,” they said. Since there is no zooming button in the game, you have no way of finding that out except by testing it out by yourself.

Another tip you can’t know without trying them out first is Pokémon searching by names. “You can search with ‘@1’, ‘@2’ and ‘@3’ for moveset types. Like ‘@1fire&@2fire’,” wrote another user.

It’s also possible to search for your Pokémon who have one specific Attack by writing its name in the “@attack” format, too. This can help with PvP, strategic fights, or determining how to use TMs.

Pokémon Go players are now donning their detective caps and looking for more tips. They shared tips they recently found related to Routes, such as quests and missions related to them. For instance, you don’t actually have to complete Routes to clear those missions but only follow them at the start.

About the author