Pokémon Go players worried about ‘dangerous’ conditions during Riolu Hatch Day event

Pokémon Go players have expressed concern about the weather conditions for the Riolu Hatch Day event on July 22.

Riolu, the extremely popular Gen 4 Pokémon that evolves into the powerful Lucario, takes center stage on July 22 in an event that sees the ‘Pokémon ‘mon hatch more frequently from 2km eggs and provides an increased chance of hatching a Shiny version of the critter.

Hatch Day events in Pokémon Go have often proven to be unpopular, with a limited time window to play and a restricted number of eggs you can carry, but concern for Riolu’s event stems from a very real problem.

Running from 2pm to 5pm local time, the Riolu Hatch Day event falls at the hottest part of the day and is taking place amid dangerous weather conditions in various parts of the world.

Parts of the United States, Europe, and Asia have been baked under intense heat in the past week, with scientists warning that the likelihood of 2023 becoming the hottest year on record for global temperatures is growing.

In such conditions, walking around in the baking heat, trying to catch a Shiny Riolu is not advised, leading to players asking for changes to the event to eliminate some of the dangers.

Suggestions include extending the event for a minimum of 24 hours to allow players to play at the best time for them or an item that is given out that a player can activate to start a three-hour window for their bonuses.

Many pointed out that this isn’t a new problem, however, as there are piping-hot temperatures in the Southern Hemisphere at other times of the year and freezing temperatures elsewhere, also making such play windows difficult.

In reality, Niantic really should extend the window beyond the standard three hours to be more accessible to players anywhere in the world, whatever the weather.

About the author