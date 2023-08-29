Pokémon Go players weren’t prepared to touch grass during Go Fest 2023

The Pokémon Go Fest 2023 ended on Aug. 27 after hosting multiple rewarding events across August, and it has left some dedicated players with sunburns to remember the fun by.

On the concluding day of the fest, a Reddit user named twitches_z_pyro posted a picture of their sunburnt arm, which happened because they forgot to apply sun protection. “You’ve heard of a farmer’s tan,” they said. “…maybe even a trucker’s tan, but have you heard of a PoGo tan?”

Of course, the post went viral, with many Pokémon Go enjoyers sharing that they’ve been victims of the infamous PoGo tan too. “This exact burn/tan happened to me at Go Fest NYC. I wasn’t prepared,” one player said, and others related.

Another player added the struggles of pursuing a Shiny Pokémon to make the PoGo tan even more apt. “This is the shiny farmer’s tan,” they said, and the entertaining comment even garnered a ‘Brighten My Day’ award.

It’s painful to embark on daily Pokémon hunts during the summer season when the sun’s absolutely scorching, but fans don’t seem to care. “This is the first summer where I haven’t been pale as a ghost. I think I’m addicted to this game,” one player revealed.

While it’s entertaining to hear such stories, we cannot stress enough how important it is to wear sunscreen out in the sun. “Always remember to put on Sunscreen if you’re gonna be in the sun for 5+ hours folks,” the original poster said, reminding players of the importance of health.

Other concerned players also urged trainers to be more kind to their bodies.”Bro take better care of yourself, sunburns can be the difference between life and death,” one player said, indicating the havoc skin cancer can wreak on our lives.

So, the next time you journey to touch grass and catch some Pokémon, we hope you’ll be armed with that life-saving bottle.

Related: Niantic rolling out long-awaited Pokémon Go Raid feature at Go Fest 2023

About the author