Pokémon Go players thought this rare capture mechanic was actually a glitch

Pokémon Go players were shocked to learn that a capture mechanic they always thought was a glitch is actually a cool, intended feature called Critical Capture. This surprising discovery, which shocked many on Nov. 14, had everyone talking about what it is and how it works.

The conversation started when a player questioned a unique Poké Ball animation they noticed during the catching animation in Pokémon Go. Unlike the typical burst of three stars in all directions, this animation showed stars shooting out from only one side of the Poké Ball, forming a streaky, wavy pattern.

Another player explained this was a known feature in the Pokémon world called a Critical Capture that greatly boosts the odds of catching a Pokémon. First seen in Pokémon Black and White, it has been a part of every main series game since then, and it’s even included in Pokémon Go.

The mechanics vary slightly between games.

In the core series, the chances of it happening depend on how many different Pokémon species a player has caught. The more species a player has caught, the likelier it is to happen, but it’s never a guaranteed catch.

In Pokémon Go, however, the chance of a Critical Capture is thought to be around one percent, no matter how many Pokémon a player has caught, and when it happens, it’s a guaranteed catch.

This revelation caught many by surprise. Some claim they’ve seen it a bunch of times but had no idea what it was. It even helped them catch Legendary Pokémon. Others claim they’ve never been lucky enough to have it happen to them, but now they know, they’ll keep an eye out.

For those who were unaware of it, learning about Critical Capture has added new excitement to the game. For those already in the know, it was a chance to share their knowledge and experiences with the community.

Now that the secret is out, Pokémon Go players can look forward to it happening without being puzzled.