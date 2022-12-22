Pokémon Go players should have an easier time collecting Vivillon with this postcard update

Vivillon, along with Scatterbug and Spewpa, finally made their way into Pokémon GO last week, along with a new way to collect all of the different variations of the fan-favorite butterfly Pokémon.

Today, in order to help trainers out in their search for all 18 different Vivillon patterns, Pokémon Go and Niantic will be expanding Pokémon Go’s postcard book.

The method of collecting different Vivillon patterns is via postcard. You’ll have to connect with trainers from different Vivillon habitats all over the world and open gifts from them. After pinning three postcards from any particular region in your postcard book, you can evolve your caught Scatterbugs into the Vivillons you’re looking for.

Before today’s announcement, the postcard book had 300 slots. Now with the additional 50, trainers will be able to continue to catch Vivillon without worrying about unpinning previous postcards to make room for the new ones. You can feel free to unpin postcards of Vivillons you’ve already collected without losing any progress or Pokémon, but if you’re a completionist and would like to keep your postcards all hanging, you can probably do so now for free.

There are still additional ways to expand your postcard book by paying, if 350 still isn’t enough for you.

Despite this upgrade, some players still are worried about evolving all 18 Vivillon. Finding friends from all over the world can be tricky, and the Ocean and Sandstorm variants seem to be causing players the most trouble.

