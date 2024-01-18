Pokémon Go player’s incredible PokéStop concept would kill 2 birds with one stone

These have been in mainline games for years and it’s high time to bring them to the mobile game.

Pokémon Go players want Niantic to add Pokécenters and Wondertrade, and they even made an entire concept on how it would work.

Pokémon Go player gameheroes created a concept for both of these ideas, carefully explaining how they would work. The player posted his concept to the unofficial Pokémon Go subreddit r/The SilphRoad on Jan. 17, where he asked other players for opinions.

Could Pokécenters work in Pokémon Go? Image via The Pokémon Company

In the concept images, Pokécenters would appear in the world just like regular Pokéstops and Gyms. They would function similarly to Pokéstops, where players would get close and spin the icon in order to get items. However, unlike Pokéstops, Pokécenters would only work once every hour, would give players more healing and evolution items, and might heal one of the player’s Pokémon.

Wondertrades would work similarly to how they work in mainline Pokémon games. Players would have to visit a Pokécenter where they could select this option and send one of their Pokémon to a random trainer. In return, they would get another random Pokémon.

The reaction to the post has been lukewarm. On one hand, Pokémon Go players seem to really want new features added to the game, especially the world map. On the other hand, many pointout Niantic simply not being a company that listens to player feedback. “Has there ever been a fan idea that niantic implemented?” the top comment reads. “We’re like 7(?) years in too”

Wondertrades have been in mainline Pokémon games since 2014, and Pokécenters have been there since the very beginning, so it’s no wonder why players would want them in Pokémon Go. Heck, real Pokécenters are opening around the world.

Is Niantic going to break its seven-year streak and finally listen to its loyal playerbase? As unlikely as it seems, I really think it’s time that players get a say.