Wonder Trade will return in Pokémon Sword and Shield

The popular Wonder Trade mechanic is making its return in Pokémon Sword and Shield with a slight name change.

Players will be able to send their captured creatures out over Wi-Fi and swap Pokémon with a random user using the Surprise Trade option while at the Pokémon Camp in-game.

Screengrab via Nintendo

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! Did not have this option available when it was released last year, which was one of many mechanics fans really wanted to make its return. The generation eight titles are once more allowing the random trading option, so prepare to see a lot of Pokémon from the early game being traded for level 50 mons.

This also opens the door for Wonderlockes to return. A Wonderlocke is simply a playthrough where players can only catch the first Pokémon they see on each new route and then they are forced to trade it away and hope for something good in return. This is a popular method for streamers and speed runners who like to race through the game.

It is unclear if there will be any changes made to how the Surprise Trade works or if players will only be able to trade their Pokémon while in their camp. Either way, this is great news for people who like adding a random element to their playthroughs.

Pokémon Sword and Shield release worldwide for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15.