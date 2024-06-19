Pokémon Go players did the math on Mega Rayquaza raids—and it looks like quite the grind

Pokémon Go‘s latest season, Shared Skies, features the return of Mega Rayquaza raids, and Niantic has announced dates for when players can get Mega Rayquaza energy. However, the initial response from players, while positive, is that they are hesitant about the grind and getting enough energy for the evolution.

Niantic has shared that Mega Rayquaza is available through Elite Raids, with four timeslots in a player’s local area on June 29. When players launch a raid, they have 45 minutes to defeat Rayquaza, and they are only for Pokémon Go players to do in person. Based on the amount of energy players earn from these raids, players who defeat Rayquaza in the best time get 100 energy, but many will likely earn less. Because it takes 400 energy to Mega Evolve Rayquaza, Pokémon Go players see the announcement as a hefty upcoming grind on a single day.

Mega Rayquaza raids are available to everyone, but Screenshot via Niantic

The discussion is taking place on TheSilphRoad Reddit thread. Many players detail that grind could require completing a Mega Raid in every available time slot, potentially eating up six hours of the day. The event is supposed to be a difficult hurdle, but previous Elite Raids events in Pokémon Go have proven problematic, with desync issues, bugs, and players struggling to find enough players in their local area to participate, such as when Enamorus made its debut earlier this year.

Some Pokémon Go players are hopeful, though. Many are sitting on a good amount of Mega Rayquaza energy to where they only require one for a single encounter to use it in the future. Others hope that the announced free Timed Research could hold Mega Rayquaza energy, but its tasks have yet to be revealed and won’t be until the event on June 29.

However, it was announced that another required item to Mega Evolve Rayquaza, Meteorite, would appear here, hopefully checking off another item players would need. Still, players are holding their breath until officially announced.

Given Niantic’s history with Elite Raids, it could be another challenging weekend for Pokémon Go players. Hopefully, it doesn’t dampen the mood, especially as these raids are coming out alongside Pokémon Go‘s 8th Anniversary event, starting June 28.

