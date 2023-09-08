Are Master Balls worth it? Pokémon Go players argue over ‘impossible’ timed tasks

Pokémon Go has a new Timed Research with a precious Master Ball as its ultimate reward. But it’s difficult, leading to players arguing whether the item is worth the effort or not

Players have a little over two months to complete tasks and get the Master Ball as a reward. These include catching 1,000 Pokémon, winning 60 raids, and making 120 excellent throws, adding up to a total of 10 tasks to complete.

The Master Ball is one of the game’s most iconic and precious items, so it’s not surprising tasks are challenging. Still, some players claim they’re “impossible” to complete and not worth it.

“How do you feel about having to do 60 raids for a Master Ball?” one player asked on Reddit. The complaints about the tasks added up to controversial changes that made buying and using Remote Raid Passes more challenging.

But players didn’t agree whether the Timed Research’s tasks were too difficult or not. In response, another player argued the aim was not necessarily to get all tasks done, but to enjoy the progression rewards on the way.

“A master ball is for the most part a vanity item with limited uses. If you can’t do 60 raids, don’t but there’s no reason to stress yourself out over it,” one player said. ” If you can’t afford the time or the resources to be a hard-core player able to do these challenges that’s ok.”

In addition to the Master Ball for the full completion of the Timed Research, each task rewards 8,000 XP. For casual players, it’s also a great way to gain fast XP and level up while playing as usual.

Tasks revolve around every kind of activity, and some of them can be completed by playing almost every day for 10 minutes. “I’m using the seasonal timed research to help motivate me to grind to level 50. And of course it is a motivator to get better at excellent throws,” one player said.

Players are often focused on completing the full content of events in Pokémon Go, but most of the playerbase is made of casual players who won’t cash in enough playtime to complete everything the game has to offer.

“I was cranky about this at first, but I’ve started to love the event. It’s given me motivation to play and catch more. Sure, I probably won’t get a master ball. But it’s fun trying – and fun is the point,” another player said.

Players have most of the Adventures Unbound season’s duration to complete all of the tasks. As well as that, the Paldean starter Pokémon have arrived with Collection challenges to complete for more chances of catching them and earning extra Candy.

