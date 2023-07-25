Pokémon Go players are modding their Go Plus+ to get around catching limitations

Pokémon Go players have been using the Pokémon Go Plus+ device since it launched on July 14, and some have already found unorthodox ways to enhance its features.

Several players shared ways to mod the new helper device by connecting the vibration button, which activates when Pokémon are found in range of the Pokémon Go player, to the catch button.

This modding method is similar to the previous version of the device’s, Pokémon Go Plus. But some also found new ways to tinker with it to enhance it further, such as prompting it to auto-throw Greatballs and Hyperballs to secure more Pokémon catches.

The crafty player shared their method, which looks confusing for those who lack electronics knowledge—but it isn’t too challenging to grasp once you see it done in videos found on YouTube.

Other players simply modified the device’s structure to dim LED lights or deactivate the vibration feature to improve its accessibility, rather than to upgrade their Pokémon Go experience.

While you can tinker with several options to customize your experience using the device with Pokémon Go and Pokémon Sleep, some are not available, such as deactivating vibrations or adjusting the light level. Modding them can be very handy and doesn’t require many tools.

Players have to be careful, however. Opening the Pokémon Go Plus+ device and modifying its structure can get them banned from the game if Niantic finds a way to detect the device has been modified in an unauthorized manner.

