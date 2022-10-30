Pokémon Go players are dealing with extended issues with Bluetooth devices after Zorua debut

For anyone playing Pokémon Go now, the Tricky Fox Pokémon Zorua is finally appearing in the game via a unique encounter mechanic. However, the implementation of said mechanic has resulted in Niantic needing to disable other content due to several ongoing issues.

Initially set to appear as a limited encounter at the start and end of Oct. 25’s Shuppet Spotlight Hour, Niantic quickly had to remove Zorua from the game as it was not interacting with the game as intended.

Set to appear as a duplicate of a player’s Buddy Pokémon, Zorua would then revert to its normal self upon capture. However, before a fix was implemented, the illusion would only partially fade, leaving Zorua stuck with the CP, height, and other stats that actually belonged to the Pokémon it was previously impersonating.

Niantic did fix the issue in less than two days, but that was only half the battle as now players are unable to use a majority of Bluetooth devices that would previously have worked with Pokémon Go. This includes devices like the Poké Ball Plus and Pokémon Go Plus, along with other autocatchers.

Trainers, we are temporarily disabling Bluetooth devices like the Poké Ball Plus and Pokémon GO Plus as we investigate an issue with Zorua. We will provide an update when this functionality has been restored. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) October 28, 2022

Essentially, because Zorua’s encounter method was already causing issues with the game, Niantic has had to disable external methods that also involve encounters. This should only be an issue for a limited time, but it does inconvenience players who use these devices to frequently play Pokémon Go.

Once Niantic re-enables these devices, Zorua should be fully implemented into the game—which means Pokémon HOME, trading, and Go Battle League functionality for the Dark type will also be restored. However, players will have to wait for the developers to announce these updates.