Pokemon Go players are convinced that newer Pokemon are harder to catch

Pokémon Go fans are once again complaining, this time surrounding a shared experience when it comes to trying to catch brand-new creatures, or rather, how difficult it is to catch them.

In a Reddit thread from Nov. 23, various players voiced shared exhaustion at how tedious it appears to be to capture new Pokémon added into the game, especially the recent addition of Paldea Pokémon such as Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly.

The page’s author highlighted some of the issues they had been dealing with, saying they don’t find it hard to catch Pokémon usually, “but if a 300 Cp Tadbulb (that doesn’t even have a powerful evolution) is harder to catch than a 1700 Cp Magmar, there’s something wrong.”

One comment also highlighted the greater issue at play when a player stated, “Having a 150cp Sprigatito jump out of a great throw curved greatball 2-3x in a row makes me want to throw my phone for a few seconds.” In comparison, most starter Pokémon or Pokémon in general usually take a single Pokéball throw to capture, with Legendary or strong Pokémon such as Charizard the more likely Pokémon to need Ultra Balls and Great/Excellent throws to improve your catching odds.

It almost feels like Niantic is intentionally making new Pokémon added to the game more frustrating to capture, leading to players potentially using more Pokéballs than they were expected to catch and, in turn, potentially leading to people buying more Pokéballs or heading out more to regain lost stock.

Whatever the reason, fans are in agreement that it just makes the game feel more annoying. This comes on top of the community being disheartened by the recent Party Play event, with fans hating that Niantic has offered no alternative for solo players. Some players have also recently been banned for simply playing the game.

When will the backlash end? Can’t we have a feel-good moment for once.