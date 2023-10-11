Pokémon Go players are begging to see these 5 Pokémon at Go Tour: Sinnoh

As 2023 draws to a close, Pokémon Go players are already talking about what is expected to be next year’s big event: Go Tour: Sinnoh, and what they desperately want to see.

Following the success of the Kanto, Johto, and Hoenn Tours in the past three years, players are convinced the Sinnoh Tour is next, and they have high hopes for the Pokémon they want to see make their grand debut in the mobile title.

Arceus, the Mythical Pokémon introduced in Gen IV, is topping most wish lists this week. Players are eagerly awaiting its debut, and expect it could happen in raids or through special research during the event.

Manaphy and Phione, two other Mythical Pokémon introduced in Generation IV, are close behind. And since Phione is born from an egg bred by Manaphy, players believe special research during Go Tour: Sinnoh could be the perfect way to debut these Pokémon.

Not to be overlooked, the potential debut of Mega Lucario and Mega Garchomp has also stirred excitement. The Pokémon community is buzzing with anticipation over these potential Mega Evolutions. However, there are growing whispers Mega Garchomp could actually make its debut beforehand too.

Players also talked about the different Rotom forms, like Heat Rotom, Fan Rotom, and the base Rotom, which haven’t been properly added to Pokémon Go. Everyone’s mostly excited about the base form Rotom, but they’re happy to see any new ones.

However, some players are worried Go Tour: Sinnoh might not be as exciting as everyone hopes. A lot of players think there are too many special and shiny Pokémon from that area that haven’t debuted yet, and they’re not sure if Niantic will release them all this time.

We’ll have to wait to see if that’s really going to happen, or if the Pokémon Go event will even actually take place. But things seem hopeful right now.

