How to get all Rotom forms in Pokémon Go

Rotom is finally in the game, but it's still hard to encounter.

Rotom is an elusive Mythical Pokémon that’s now available in Pokémon Go. It also has several forms that change the fundamentals of how the Pokémon is used.

Along with the basic Electric/Ghost-type form of Rotom, there are five variations of the Legendary creature that allow it to take on a different typing through possessing different household appliances.

Each of those forms changes the moveset, stats, and type-matchups for Rotom, meaning that some are more useful than others depending on what team you’re trying to run or which Pokémon you’re facing. Rotom Wash is the best example of this, having been a staple of competitive single battles since generation five.

But if you didn’t participate in Pokémon Go Fest 2020, you’re likely going to have to wait a bit before you can encounter the troublesome Plasma Pokémon again. Even base form Rotom is technically not in the game yet since Rotom Wash was the only form available during Go Fest.

Here are the details about how you can obtain each different form of Rotom as they become available in Pokémon Go, including any events or Special Research.

Rotom (Base Form) – Electric/Ghost-type Unavailable

Rotom Heat – Electric/Fire-type Unavailable

Rotom Wash – Electric/Water-type Snapshot Encounter during Go Fest 2020

Rotom Frost – Electric/Ice-type Unavailable

Rotom Fan – Electric/Flying-type Unavailable

Rotom Mow – Electric/Grass-type Unavailable



Despite most of the forms being unavailable, Rotom Wash being in the game means that Niantic is ready to roll out the remaining forms soon. Whether that will be through limited-time research or as Snapshot Encounters, though, is still unknown.