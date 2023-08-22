Pokemon Go player shares what it’s like to play in Earth’s most isolated place

Pokémon Go isn’t a game tailored for people located in remote places. But still, players will find their way pretty much everywhere in the world, as a user from Antarctica showed.

In a Reddit thread from Aug. 20, a player from Antarctica, one of the most isolated places on Earth, shared their unusual game experience in an AMA.

They told users they were able to pick up the game again due to Starlink providing a network connection. “There are two gyms and four stops in a few buildings with Wi-Fi,” they explained in the answers.

That sure provides limited playtime, but players were amazed to learn that players from such a remote area were able to enjoy the game’s features.

The player explained they lived in an endless night for four months, in a climate averaging -40 degrees. That limits the opportunities of walking around long distances, which makes hatching eggs more challenging.

“Since we can’t walk around I only get about 2-3 Km per week when the GPS messes up,” they wrote. “Takes about 10 days to hatch a 5 km egg.” Still, they successfully caught Shiny Pokémon and completed raids.

It’s no surprise that players don’t have Routes in Antarctica—there are only 10 active players in the user’s area, according to their comments. But even this wouldn’t be worth walking in the region’s inhospitable climate.

Next time you complain about not being able to do anything due to how remote your place is, you’ll be able to think of this player from Antarctica. If they can play Pokémon Go, we guess pretty much everyone can, now. Maybe not on a boat though, unless they add marine PokéStops as an upcoming feature?

