Pokémon Go player shares sleepy Shiny horror story to ward off future accidents

Pokémon Go isn’t a complicated game, but it sure requires a lot of grind to catch the creature of your dreams, and when you do, you better keep it safe. So, when we say, “Don’t play PoGo sleepy,” we mean every word of it, for players, while drowsy, have made blunders you wouldn’t want to repeat.

In a Reddit post dated Sept. 3, a player named PsyopVet shared a painful experience, proving the need to be wide awake when you launch Pokémon Go.

Apparently, in the middle of their late-night Uber shift, the player caught their favorite Eevee in a rare ‘hundo’ form, and it even evolved into a Jolteon. Hundo Pokémons are no joke; these creatures boast 100 percent Individual Values (IV) and are considered rarer than Shiny Pokémon. Of course, the player was happy.

Later, while sleepy, they wanted to transfer a few Pokémons they didn’t want, but sadly, they mistakenly transferred the Jolteon. And, of course, they’ve been regretting playing Pokémon Go during their bedtime ever since.

“I didn’t realize my mistake until I woke up later, and now I’m kicking myself. Don’t play sleepy!” the player said, urging the community to be careful.

But what are the odds of players making similar blunders just because they were sleepy? I thought it was low, but the community proved me wrong.

One player mistook Pokéballs for Raspberries and deleted those precious little tools all because they were tired. But it’s not just one player. “I literally did that this morning and almost cried lol I had over 300,” another player replied. Be careful because it’s apparently that easy to delete Pokéballs.

Not just Pokéballs, players have also accidentally deleted special items like Fast TMs and thrown the one rare Master Ball. Well, looks like we’ve got to protect ourselves from such mistakes, and luckily, there’s a way to prevent accidental transfer/deletion.

One player named Beanman2514 said they ‘favorite’ their Shiny and Hundo Pokémon to prevent such instances. Another player named Runescaper4good suggested creating a manual search string that doesn’t include items and creatures you care about. “Very simple solution that way too many people on this game don’t take advantage of,” they shared.

So, if you can’t trust your sleepy self with your precious Pokémon Go inventory, we recommend taking precautions right now.

