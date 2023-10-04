Pokémon Go player created the stupidest route ever—and it got approved immediately

After introducing routes in July this year, Pokémon Go players can create specific walks for Niantic to approve. Players know how hard it is to get your route approved due to the strict conditions, but there are some funny exceptions that we can’t believe got through.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 3, a Pokémon Go player, u/Osloborger1, showed off the route they created, which couldn’t be stupider. The trail had the same starting and ending point and went in circles. Surprisingly, it got approved.

Routes quickly became one of the most popular aspects of Pokémon Go as they bring many benefits, such as increased XP, more spawns, Zygarde cells, revives, and poke balls. It is no wonder that players suggested many new ones, but Niantic has strict rules regarding approval.

u/Osloborger1 with the idea of creating a route with the same starting and ending point and multiple overlaying circles that will make you dizzy, and it miraculously got approved in a couple of minutes. Players joked that this route is efficient, where you get all the benefits for half the effort.

Players were in disbelief that a route with the same starting and ending point in the overlapping circle got approved in two minutes, while routes carefully planned and thought out waited days for approval.

Others claim that due to the route being in a green biome, without entering residential areas and crossing roads, it was sent to an auto-approval queue by default. Whether or not it makes sense, players would look silly going in circles trying to finish this path.

Niantic struck gold by introducing routes in Pokémon Go, as routes inspire players to walk different paths in their neighborhood and have fun. But many of its features still confuse players, especially those looking to add new routes. We hope that Niantic will address these concerns and that we will see many new routes in the future, but only good ones and no circles that will make us dizzy.

