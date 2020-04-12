Pokémon Go Marill Battle Day bug prevents players from claiming match rewards

Marill day is almost here, but there are a few problems.

Pokémon Go‘s Marill Battle Day is rolling out now for certain regions, but there is a small error that’s causing issues for some players trying to claim the Battle League rewards tied to the event.

The most prominent error regarding Battle Day: Marill involves trainers being unable to claim match rewards after Battle League matches. It doesn’t cause any crashes or deny rewards overall, it simply doesn’t allow them to be claimed.

Trainers, there is a bug causing some Trainers to see an error message when trying to claim match rewards during GO Battle Day: Marill. Restarting your app should resolve this issue and allow you to claim your rewards. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) April 11, 2020

There is a fix for the problem, but Niantic does warn players that the issue could pop up multiple times throughout your Battle League experience until a permanent fix is found.

To fix this, all you need to do is restart your app and go back into the Battle League menus. This should clear the issue and allow you to claim whatever rewards you earned through your sets.

This is a recurring error for some players, so if you run into it again, just reset your app and try to load back in. The Marill rewards pop up every first and third win during each set for normal players and Premium Battle Pass owners will earn them with every win.

The Marill Battle Day will run all day April 12 in players’ local time, with the mouse appearing as a battle reward from 11am to 2pm local time. And all players will get double Stardust for catching Marill during this time period.

All other rewards, including the Pikachu Libre encounter at rank 10, will stay the same. From 12am to 11:59pm local time, players can also play 20 sets of Battle League battles, up from the regular five sets, for a total of up to 100 battles.