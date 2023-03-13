Pokémon Go leak hints at new pay-to-play ticketed Shadow Raids coming soon

Pokémon Go players have been getting tired of Niantic’s pay-to-play ticketed content for a while now. It’s gotten to the point where there’s at least one each event, and the costs add up. But rather than slowing down, Niantic appears to be doing the opposite—the company is reportedly adding more pay-to-play ticketed content in the form of Shadow Raids soon.

Reputable leakers PokéMiners have said that, based on what they’ve seen so far, a new raid ticket will be released specifically for these raids, and it’s possible for players to do them remotely.

It is believed there will be five tiers in each one, similar to normal raids. The biggest difference, however, is they’ll include Shadow Pokémon and grant additional XP.

Our real-time is now starting. First up, there are new Shadow Raids. There are 5 levels, and there is a new raid ticket specifically for these new Shadow Raids.



You get additional XP from these Shadow Raids and they appear to be remotable. — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) March 13, 2023

It’s bittersweet news for players who, on the one hand, are looking forward to experiencing these new kinds of raids, but on the other, will have to deal with another form of pay-to-play content.

Based on the Pokémon community’s initial reaction, it seems like excitement outweighs disappointment at this stage though. That could change, however, once Shadow Raids have been confirmed and the price is revealed, because while it’s tempting to do them week in, week out, it could cost a fortune.

Their addition could also add to the growing list of concerns about the future of the game because of Niantic’s decision-making as of late, which players feel has become much greedier.