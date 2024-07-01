Pokémon Go July 2024 Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours – All dates and bonuses

Another month is upon us in Pokémon Go, with July packed with multiple spotlights and raids for trainers to look forward to.

On top of the usual array of weekly events, thanks to Go Fest 2024: Global, there are some individual days where Ultra Beasts are spawning in abundance for a singular day, depending on where you are in the world.

All Pokémon Go July 2024 Spotlight Hours, spawns, and bonuses

Ultra Beast time. Image via Niantic

Spotlight Hour Pokémon Spotlight Hour times and bonus Pikachu (wearing a Cake Hat) July 2

Double Catch XP Spheal July 9

Double Catch Candy Binacle July 16

Double Transfer Candy Alola Diglett July 23

Double Evolution XP Togedemaru July 20

Double Catch Stardust

Spotlight Hours take place from 6pm to 7pm local time on the above-listed days. Spotlight Hours always happen on Tuesdays without fail. Of all the above Pokémon, only Togedemaru can’t be shiny.

All Pokémon Go July 2024 Legendary Raid Hours, dates, and more

Raid Hour Pokémon Raid Hour times and bonus Ho-Oh July 3 Guzzlord July 8 Nihilego July 9 Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere Only) July 10 Kartana (Northern Hemisphere Only) July 10 Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere Only) July 11 Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere Only) July 11 Buzzwole (Americas) July 12 Pheromosa (Europe) July 12 Xurikitree (Asia-Pacific) July 12 Articuno July 17 Tornadus (Incarnate) July 24 Tornadus (Incarnate) July 31

All Raid hours take place from 6pm to 7pm local time every Weds, but this time, Ultra Beasta are reappearing on extra days to celebrate Go Fest.

