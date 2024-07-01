Image Credit: Bethesda
Pokémon Go July 2024 Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours – All dates and bonuses

Lots to look forward to.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jul 1, 2024 08:00 am

Another month is upon us in Pokémon Go, with July packed with multiple spotlights and raids for trainers to look forward to.

On top of the usual array of weekly events, thanks to Go Fest 2024: Global, there are some individual days where Ultra Beasts are spawning in abundance for a singular day, depending on where you are in the world.

All Pokémon Go July 2024 Spotlight Hours, spawns, and bonuses

Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon appearing from an Ultra Wormhole.
Ultra Beast time. Image via Niantic
Spotlight Hour PokémonSpotlight Hour times and bonus
Pikachu (wearing a Cake Hat)July 2
Double Catch XP
SphealJuly 9
Double Catch Candy
BinacleJuly 16
Double Transfer Candy
Alola DiglettJuly 23
Double Evolution XP
TogedemaruJuly 20
Double Catch Stardust

Spotlight Hours take place from 6pm to 7pm local time on the above-listed days. Spotlight Hours always happen on Tuesdays without fail. Of all the above Pokémon, only Togedemaru can’t be shiny.

All Pokémon Go July 2024 Legendary Raid Hours, dates, and more

Raid Hour PokémonRaid Hour times and bonus
Ho-OhJuly 3
GuzzlordJuly 8
NihilegoJuly 9
Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere Only)July 10
Kartana (Northern Hemisphere Only)July 10
Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere Only)July 11
Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere Only)July 11
Buzzwole (Americas)July 12
Pheromosa (Europe)July 12
Xurikitree (Asia-Pacific)July 12
ArticunoJuly 17
Tornadus (Incarnate)July 24
Tornadus (Incarnate)July 31

All Raid hours take place from 6pm to 7pm local time every Weds, but this time, Ultra Beasta are reappearing on extra days to celebrate Go Fest.

