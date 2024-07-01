Pokémon Go July 2024 Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours – All dates and bonuses

Another month is upon us in Pokémon Go, with July packed with multiple spotlights and raids for trainers to look forward to.
On top of the usual array of weekly events, thanks to Go Fest 2024: Global, there are some individual days where Ultra Beasts are spawning in abundance for a singular day, depending on where you are in the world.
All Pokémon Go July 2024 Spotlight Hours, spawns, and bonuses
|Spotlight Hour Pokémon
|Spotlight Hour times and bonus
|Pikachu (wearing a Cake Hat)
|July 2
Double Catch XP
|Spheal
|July 9
Double Catch Candy
|Binacle
|July 16
Double Transfer Candy
|Alola Diglett
|July 23
Double Evolution XP
|Togedemaru
|July 20
Double Catch Stardust
Spotlight Hours take place from 6pm to 7pm local time on the above-listed days. Spotlight Hours always happen on Tuesdays without fail. Of all the above Pokémon, only Togedemaru can’t be shiny.
All Pokémon Go July 2024 Legendary Raid Hours, dates, and more
|Raid Hour Pokémon
|Raid Hour times and bonus
|Ho-Oh
|July 3
|Guzzlord
|July 8
|Nihilego
|July 9
|Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere Only)
|July 10
|Kartana (Northern Hemisphere Only)
|July 10
|Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere Only)
|July 11
|Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere Only)
|July 11
|Buzzwole (Americas)
|July 12
|Pheromosa (Europe)
|July 12
|Xurikitree (Asia-Pacific)
|July 12
|Articuno
|July 17
|Tornadus (Incarnate)
|July 24
|Tornadus (Incarnate)
|July 31
All Raid hours take place from 6pm to 7pm local time every Weds, but this time, Ultra Beasta are reappearing on extra days to celebrate Go Fest.
