Pokémon Go is now compatible with Pokémon HOME

As promised, Niantic and Game Freak have pushed the connectivity between Pokémon Go and Pokémon HOME live, meaning you can now transfer Pokémon from Go to the HOME storage service.

As expected, getting ready to transfer Pokémon is simple and the reported energy requirement for using this new HOME Transporter has also been implemented into the Go.

You will need to link your Go game to your Nintendo Account to gain access to HOME, which you can do in your Settings in the Go app. From there, each transfer will start in Go, but be finished in HOME using the same account.

No Pokémon transferred from Go to HOME can be sent back to the mobile game, so make sure you are only sending Pokémon you want to transfer over.

Pokémon you have defending gyms, non-purified Shadow Pokémon, and Mega Pokémon can’t be transferred. If you have a Pokémon that has a special costume or otherwise unique appearance, it appears they can be transferred, but they will lose their costume or unique appearance once sent over to HOME.

Every transfer will use up Transporter Energy, which can be recovered over time. You will start with 10,000 Transporter Energy and it will recover at a rate of 60 energy per hour.

You can transfer multiple Pokémon at once, not just one despite the energy cost. There is also an option to completely recharge the Transporter Energy using PokéCoins, with a full 10,000 energy refill costing 1,000 PokéCoins.

The feature will only be available to trainers who are level 40 while Niantic tests it out. It will slowly be rolled out to lower level brackets in the near future.

This story is being updated as more information becomes available.