Pokémon Go is down for 7 hours of maintenance

All Pokémon Go servers are unavailable right now while the developers do full server maintenance on the game, Niantic announced earlier today.

Normally these downtimes are quick and only apply to specific aspects of Pokémon Go, like the Battle League. But from 1pm until 8pm CT today, no one will be able to use the app.

Trainers, our scheduled global downtime has started. Pokémon GO will be offline until around June 1, 6:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Thanks for your patience, we'll see you back soon! — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) June 1, 2020

This is the longest period that the game will have been down for server maintenance for, keeping players out of the game for seven hours—more or less depending on how efficient Niantic is with its work. This applies to trainers in all regions, so you should look for other entertainment to keep you busy in the meantime.

There are no significant events scheduled during the downtime, though. The Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Special Research doesn’t launch until June 3.

It appears that this maintenance time is being used to fix several long-standing bugs in the game in preparation for a summer full of content in Pokémon Go. The exact specifics of what the developers are working to fix and update should be made known once the game is live again.

This downtime should help improve overall server stability and solve a few glitches in some areas, like the Friends Menu, that have made playing the game slightly more tedious over the last several weeks.

Pokémon Go servers should be back up around 8pm CT, but keep your eyes on Niantic’s official social media channels just in case things wrap up early or the maintenance time is extended.