Pokémon Go is dealing with multiple bugs as Niantic faces wider outages

Pokémon Go is experiencing several issues with gameplay and other features today as Niantic deals with wider issues across all of its games. That means NBA All-World, Ingress, and Pikmin Bloom are all going to see various problems popping up until a fix is rolled out.

For Pokémon Go specifically, many players are experiencing issues when it comes to raids and other in-game features not loading properly. There are also plenty of reports of players being completely unable to interact with Gyms and select PokéStops—something that has been reported dating back to late on Feb. 6.

We are currently experiencing intermittent issues across multiple apps. The impact ranges from some apps unable to launch at all to some features not working as intended. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide an update soon. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) February 7, 2023

This essentially means a good chunk of players can’t participate in raids or claim any rewards by spinning the Photo Disc at Gyms. This is very bad timing because Pokémon Go is about to see its new Valentine’s Day event begin rolling out with event-exclusive raids that include Mega Gardevoir making its debut.

It is also bad for NBA All-World as Niantic’s newest game is in its testing phase after launching in beta late last month and players are unable to properly play the game or interact with NBA players appearing in the overworld.

An update on the situation and potential fixes should be shared fairly soon as the developers work to get all of the games back in working order.