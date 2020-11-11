Pokémon Go introduces new City Spotlight events for 4 cities

Niantic has been in top form with the Fall Pokémon Go events and another new set of special events is now being added to the list with the announcement of the City Spotlight initiative.

This new type of event will work to create a unique way for players to experience their own cities, highlighting special locations for everyone to go and explore while catching Pokémon and completing exclusive Timed Research.

Looking for your next adventure, Trainers? We’re excited to announce a new, free experience that might be coming to an area near you! It’s time for #PokemonGOCitySpotlight! Learn more: https://t.co/0qn3XP4PV4 pic.twitter.com/iSMvsiHdRv — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 11, 2020

For the first set of City Spotlights, Pokémon Go players in Tainan, Taiwan, Kyoto, Japan, Auckland, New Zealand, and Busan South Korea can enjoy both free and ticketed content. Niantic has worked with people in each city to create specified individual research tasks and walking-based gameplay, with social-distancing bonuses too complying with each city’s local health and safety guidelines.

The City Spotlights will run from 10am to 6pm local time on Nov. 22, and here is what you can expect to see.

Free Citywide Experience

City Spotlight Timed Research designed to show off each city

Take Snapshots to earn Pokémon encounters, a Poffin, Stardust, and a Lucky Egg

Spin PokéStops for a chance at Special Gift stickers

Using AR Mapping, take part in special PokéStop scanning competitions against other participating cities The city with the most AR Mapping tasks completed at the end of the weekend will win another exclusive event with 25 percent Hatch Distance bonuses.

Special rewards for completing AR Mapping tasks

Ticketed Citywide Experience

Everything included in the free experience

Special event Incense encounters: Onix, Lapras, Unknown C, Nosepass, Rhyhorn, Doduo, Mantine, Pidgey, Pelipper, Pidgeot, and Stoutland Shiny Unknown C will only be available during the event, and only for ticketed players.

City Spotlight Special Research that will reward a Poffin, an Incense, a Super Incubator, three Lucky Eggs, a Lure Module, an encounter with Lapras, XP, and Stardust

Earn up to three extra hearts with your buddy in every category

Your Buddy will automatically become excited if you give it a treat

25 percent Hatch Distance when an Egg is placed in an Incubator during the event

Incense will be more effective, lasting two hours

Tickets for the City Spotlight will be available starting on Nov. 10 at 6pm CT with a ticket costing $4.99.