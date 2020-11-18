Pokémon Go increasing level cap to 50 through missions

Niantic is finally raising the level cap from 40 to 50 in Pokémon Go, the developer announced today. But players might be surprised by exactly how they’ll be leveling up this time around.

Instead of leveling through XP, trainers will need to achieve certain tasks or missions just like research missions. There will also be rewards during certain level-ups.

The week of November 30, 2020, Pokémon GO will GO Beyond.



⭐ GO Beyond Levels

⭐ GO Beyond Seasons

⭐ GO Beyond Evolutions

⭐ GO Beyond Discovery



Are you ready?https://t.co/qPah6DVyjw pic.twitter.com/GFIbmsiO1a — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 18, 2020

Level 42, for instance, will require players to have evolved Eevee into every available Eeveelution in the game and achieve certain evolutions through items.

There will also be a reward for players who reach the new level cap of 50, which is set to be the ultimate test for trainers. The reward is unknown right now, but you’ll be able to show off your new level 50 title with a surprise avatar item at the end of it all.

In addition to the increased level cap, Niantic also announced a bunch of news for Pokémon Go, including a change to how the game spawns Pokémon into the wild. The first batch of Generation Six Pokémon, such as Froakie and Chespin, will also be arriving in the game on Dec 2.