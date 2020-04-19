Pokémon Go Incense Day bundle now live as event begins to roll out

The Pokémon Go Incense Day bundle is now live as the newest special event is about to arrive in some regions.
This bundle offers players three Incense for one PokéCoin, continuing the trend of Niantic bundling items together to promote players getting involved in the game despite playing from home.
From 11am to 5pm local time on April 19, players can activate an Incense and attract specific types of Pokémon based on the time of day. Sentret will also frequently appear throughout the event regardless of what type is on the clock.
Here are the specific times for each type as they will appear when Incense are active for all players during the specified time.
- Water-type: 11am to 12pm
- Fire-type: 12pm to 1pm
- Grass-type: 1pm to 2pm
- Psychic-type: 2pm to 3pm
- Bug-type: 3pm to 4pm
- Ground-type: 4pm to 5pm
And here are all of the specific Pokémon that will be popping up throughout the event during their type’s time slot. Other Pokémon can still appear, but these are the Pokémon with spawn increases that have been found in the game’s code.
- Sentret
- Poliwag
- Tentacool
- Spheal
- Clamperl
- Growlithe
- Ponyta
- Houndour
- Litwick
- Oddish
- Roselia
- Lileep
- Ferroseed
- Slowpoke
- Baltoy
- Bronzor
- Gothita
- Caterpie
- Ledyba
- Skorupi
- Joltik
- Wooper
- Barboach
- Hippopotas
- Drilbur
Niantic is still focused on trying to provide players an experience that can be enjoyed in an individual setting, so the developers are extending the one-hour Incense duration that was added back in March until further notice. This will let players encounter more Pokémon while playing from home without needing to endanger themselves or others during the coronavirus pandemic.