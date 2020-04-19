Pokémon Go Incense Day bundle now live as event begins to roll out

The Pokémon Go Incense Day bundle is now live as the newest special event is about to arrive in some regions.

This bundle offers players three Incense for one PokéCoin, continuing the trend of Niantic bundling items together to promote players getting involved in the game despite playing from home.

From 11am to 5pm local time on April 19, players can activate an Incense and attract specific types of Pokémon based on the time of day. Sentret will also frequently appear throughout the event regardless of what type is on the clock.

Here are the specific times for each type as they will appear when Incense are active for all players during the specified time.

Water-type: 11am to 12pm

Fire-type: 12pm to 1pm

Grass-type: 1pm to 2pm

Psychic-type: 2pm to 3pm

Bug-type: 3pm to 4pm

Ground-type: 4pm to 5pm

And here are all of the specific Pokémon that will be popping up throughout the event during their type’s time slot. Other Pokémon can still appear, but these are the Pokémon with spawn increases that have been found in the game’s code.

Sentret

Poliwag

Tentacool

Spheal

Clamperl

Growlithe

Ponyta

Houndour

Litwick

Oddish

Roselia

Lileep

Ferroseed

Slowpoke

Baltoy

Bronzor

Gothita

Caterpie

Ledyba

Skorupi

Joltik

Wooper

Barboach

Hippopotas

Drilbur

Niantic is still focused on trying to provide players an experience that can be enjoyed in an individual setting, so the developers are extending the one-hour Incense duration that was added back in March until further notice. This will let players encounter more Pokémon while playing from home without needing to endanger themselves or others during the coronavirus pandemic.