Some new yet familiar faces are on the horizon.

More Pokémon first discovered in the Hisui region are making their debut in Pokémon Go.

The “Hisuian Discoveries” event is set to introduce players to an abundance of Pokémon that have been lost with time. Many of these creatures appeared in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, where players explored the Sinnoh of old—known as Hisui—for the first time.

Joining the evolving cast of available Pokémon in Pokémon Go will be some Hisuian forms, as well as new evolutions to existing Pokémon not known to appear outside of the Hisui region. Up until now, only Hisuian Voltorb and Electrode have been accessible to players. Now, via wild encounters, eggs, and Raids, players can add more ancient creatures to their collections.

Alongside a handful of event bonuses, a Collection Challenge, and a special Go Battle League cup, players will also see their efforts from the various Go Fests over the past few months pay off with Ultra Unlock bonuses. These entail even more event-exclusive Raids, Pokémon spawns, and a helpful boost to increasing friendship levels.

The Hisuian Discoveries event will take place from July 27 at 10am local time to Aug. 2 at 8pm local time. It is unclear if these debuting Hisuian Pokémon will reappear once the event concludes.

Pokémon Go Hisuian Discoveries event: Ultra Unlocks, dates, and more

* denotes that this Pokémon can appear in its Shiny variant.

Pokémon introduced in the event

Hisuian Growlithe (Fire/Rock)

Hisuian Arcanine (Fire/Rock)

Hisuian Quilfish (Dark/Poison)

Overqwil (Dark/Poison)

Hisuian Sneasel (Fighting/Poison)

Sneasler (Fighting/Poison)

Hisuian Braviary* (Psychic/Flying) – introduced during July 31 Raid Day

Ultra Unlock bonuses

Friendship levels will increase faster

45 gifts can be opened per day, 150 can be sent, and 30 can be stored

Hisuian Braviary Raid Day will take place on July 31 from 11am to 2pm local time

Increased spawn rates

Zubat*

Kantonian Ponyta*

Onix*

Hisuian Voltorb

Tangela*

Electabuzz*

Magmar*

Eevee*

Porygon*

Aipom*

Hisuian Qwilfish

Octillery

Wurmple*

Kricketot*

Buizel*

Drifloon*

Bronzor*

Gible*

Croagunk*

Panpour*

Event-exclusive egg contents (all 7km)

Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Voltorb

Hisuian Sneasel

Hisuian Sqilfish

Event-exclusive Raid battles

Unown S* (one-star Raids)

Johtonian Sneasel* (one star Raids)

Roselia* (one star Raids)

Shinx* (one-star Raids)

Panpour* (one star-raids)

Chansey* (three-star Raids)

Togetic* (three-star Raids)

Kirlia (three-star Raids)

Whiscash (three-star Raids)

Collection Challenge

This article will be updated to include information regarding the Collection Challenge when the event goes live.

Go Battle League

The Hisui Cup will take place, which only permits Pokémon that were either first discovered in the Hisui region, or are part of the Sinnoh Pokédex.