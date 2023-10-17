Pokémon Go Greavard Wig Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming tasks and rewards

Niantic and Amazon are teaming up again. For a limited time, Pokémon Go players who link their Niantic accounts to Amazon Prime can complete the Greavard Wig Partner Research at no extra cost to receive the Greavard Wig avatar item before its official debut, along with other cool rewards and encounters.

All Pokémon Go Greavard Wig Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming tasks and rewards

Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming One

  • Make 20 Curveball Throws
    • Reward: One Lucky Egg
  • Catch 30 Pokémon
    • Reward: 20 Razz Berries
  • Send five Gifts and add a sticker to each
    • Reward: 20 Pinap Berries

Total Reward: Yamask Encounter, One Greavard Wig, One Incense

Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming Two

  • Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon
    • Reward: 1000 Stardust
  • Catch 12 different species of Pokémon
    • Reward: Three Revives
  • Explore five kilometers
    • Reward: 10 Max Potions

Total Reward: Golett Encounter, 500 EXP, One Poffin

Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming Three

  • Power up Pokémon five times
    • Reward: 20 Great Balls
  • Defeat five Team GO Rocket members
    • Reward: 20 Ultra Balls
  • Earn two candies exploring with your buddy
    • Reward: Two Golden Razz Berries

Total Reward: Keclon Encounter, One Egg Incubator

Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming Four

  • Claim first total reward
    • Reward: Five Autumn Deerling Sticker
  • Claim second total reward
    • Reward: Five Lechonk Sticker
  • Claim third total reward
    • Reward: Five Furret Sticker

Total Reward: 1000 EXP, 1000 Stardust, Oricorio Encounter (can be Baile Style, Pom-Pom Style, Pa’u Style, or Sensu Style)

Follow the steps below to link your Niantic account to Amazon Prime:

When do I need to claim the Partner Research and finish the tasks by?

You must claim the Partner Research before 11.59am PST on Nov. 13 and finish the tasks before 10pm PST on Dec. 25. They’re two different deadlines, so you can claim it first and finish it later.

