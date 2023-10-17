All sorts of cool things are up for grabs.

Niantic and Amazon are teaming up again. For a limited time, Pokémon Go players who link their Niantic accounts to Amazon Prime can complete the Greavard Wig Partner Research at no extra cost to receive the Greavard Wig avatar item before its official debut, along with other cool rewards and encounters.

All Pokémon Go Greavard Wig Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming tasks and rewards

The full list. Image via Niantic

Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming One

Make 20 Curveball Throws Reward: One Lucky Egg

Catch 30 Pokémon Reward: 20 Razz Berries

Send five Gifts and add a sticker to each Reward: 20 Pinap Berries



Total Reward: Yamask Encounter, One Greavard Wig, One Incense

Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming Two

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon Reward: 1000 Stardust

Catch 12 different species of Pokémon Reward: Three Revives

Explore five kilometers Reward: 10 Max Potions



Total Reward: Golett Encounter, 500 EXP, One Poffin

Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming Three

Power up Pokémon five times Reward: 20 Great Balls

Defeat five Team GO Rocket members Reward: 20 Ultra Balls

Earn two candies exploring with your buddy Reward: Two Golden Razz Berries



Total Reward: Keclon Encounter, One Egg Incubator

Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming Four

Claim first total reward Reward: Five Autumn Deerling Sticker

Claim second total reward Reward: Five Lechonk Sticker

Claim third total reward Reward: Five Furret Sticker



Total Reward: 1000 EXP, 1000 Stardust, Oricorio Encounter (can be Baile Style, Pom-Pom Style, Pa’u Style, or Sensu Style)

How to link Niantic account to Amazon Prime

Follow the steps below to link your Niantic account to Amazon Prime:

First, visit the Pokémon Go Prime Gaming Website.

Then, click on Claim, and on the new page click Get in-game content.

After that, copy the code, head on over to Niantic’s Offer Redemption Website, and sign in.

Paste the code into the box, and it’s done. Log in to Pokémon Go to see the rewards

When do I need to claim the Partner Research and finish the tasks by?

You must claim the Partner Research before 11.59am PST on Nov. 13 and finish the tasks before 10pm PST on Dec. 25. They’re two different deadlines, so you can claim it first and finish it later.

