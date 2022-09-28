Pokémon Go gets new Evolving Stars event and Gyarados Raid Day

A new Pokémon will come to Pokémon Go with the event.

The end of the year may be coming soon but Pokémon Go is not slowing down and the events just keep rolling in. This time, players will get a new Pokémon added to the game as well as a Raid Day for Gyarados.

The Pokémon Go Evolving Stars event will feature Cosmoem and runs from Oct. 5 at 10am local time to Oct. 11 at 8pm local time. Cosmoem will be making its debut appearance in Pokémon Go during the event.

Although it wasn’t explicitly stated, it seems that the Pokémon can be obtained by completing a Special Research. A new part of the season-long Special Research features a new step with Cosmog as your guide, so players are expecting that Cosmoem comes after obtaining and evolving Cosmog through the Special Research.

All Pokémon in the wild and in Raids during the Pokémon Go Evolving Stars event

Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild

Kakuna

Pidgeotto

Poliwhirl

Kadabra

Haunter

Rhyhorn

Seadra

Scyther

Eevee

Swinub

Ralts

Duskull

Tynamo

Litwick

Helioptile

Pokémon appearing in Raids

One-star Raids

Slowpoke

Onix

Scyther

Porygon

Sunkern

Three-star Raids

Magneton

Rhydon

Togetic

Piloswine

Five-star Raids

Xerneas (Oct. 8 to Oct. 20)

Yveltal (Sept. 27 to Oct. 8)

Mega Raids

Mega Manectric (Oct. 8 to Oct. 20)

Mega Lopunny (Sept. 27 to Oct. 8)

Pokémon Go Mega Gyarados Raid Day

Image via Niantic

In addition to the Evolving Stars event, Pokémon Go will be hosting a Gyarados Raid Day on Oct. 8 from 2pm to 5pm local time. Mega Gyarados will appear more frequently in Raids, there will be five additional Raid Passes by spinning discs at Gyms, an increased chance to find a Shiny Gyarados, and more.

There will also be some Field Research that grants Stardust, evolution items, and Mega Energy, as well as collection challenges that reward evolution items. For more information about the Evolving Stars event and Mega Gyarados Raid Day, check out the Pokémon Go blog post.