Pokémon Go Fest Sapporo players unlocked big bonuses for upcoming Bug Out! event

Pokémon Go Fest Sapporo took place this past weekend in Japan and trainers came out in force to unlock some pretty awesome bonuses for players around the world. Because of their hard work, everyone will have more to look forward to when the Bug Out! event starts later this week.

During the Sapporo Go Fest, trainers were tasked with Global Challenges that unlock certain rewards for upcoming events. After the event, Pokémon Go released a recap of the weekend and let players know that the attendees did unlock all of the bonuses, meaning that there will be some additional goodies up for grabs during the Bug Out! event.

The first two Ultra Unlock bonuses are the addition of two Pokémon in raids. Unown T and Pansage will be appearing globally in raids during the event. Both Pokémon can be caught Shiny and both are pretty hard to come by outside of these events, so players should try to get their hands on them while they can.

✂️ Mega Scizor will appear in Mega Raids during the Bug Out! Event happening from August 10 at 10 a.m. to August 16 at 8 p.m. local time.



A Timed Research has also been added as an Ultra Unlock bonus. The research will focus on Bug-type Pokémon. Complete the Timed Research to earn items, special event Pokémon encounters, and Scizor Mega Energy.

In addition to the event’s original bonuses of double XP for catching Pokémon for nice, great, and excellent throws, players will now get extra Candy for making these throws no matter what level they are. Those over level 30 will receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with nice, great, or excellent throws.

These bonuses join a plethora of other event-specific happenings. For example, there is a bonus for those who work together for raids. If three or more people join an in-person Raid, Bug-type Pokémon will appear for 15 minutes in a 300-meter radius around the gym that hosted the raid.

Other bonuses include surprise encounters after taking a photo of a Pokémon, increased Bug-type spawns during the event, with some catchable in their Shiny forms, Bug-type raids, Field Research tasks, and a Collection Challenge that awards a Bug Catcher Pose and 15,000 XP when completed.

The Bug Out! event begins on Aug. 10 at 10am local time and ends on Aug. 16 at 8pm local time. Ultra Unlock bonuses were added to the event page, so fans can see exactly what the Sapporo attendees have unlocked for them.