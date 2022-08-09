Pokémon Go Fest: Finale full event schedule

The day will be packed full of rare Pokémon and Ultra Beasts.

Pokémon Go Fest is getting ready to close out 2022 with the Finale event as the last event of the year, and there are a ton of things planned for the special day.

The Finale event takes place Aug. 27 from 10am to 6pm local time, and will feature all of the things Trainers have loved about the Pokémon Go Fest events up until now. There will be rotating habitats, Raids, Special Research, and more.

The rotating habitats are a little different from events past. Instead of coming around twice in one day for one hour each, they will now be two hours long and only come around once per day. There are some spawns with Incense that only ticket holders have access to, but even those without tickets can experience the rotating habitats, Raids, and some of the Special Research during the event.

All of the rotating habitats and the Pokémon that will spawn are listed below. Also listed below are Raid Pokémon.

A Pokémon with an asterisk next to it indicates it can be found Shiny.

Wild spawns and Incense spawns

Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa – 10am to 12pm local time

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf*

Scyther*

Pinsir*

Sudowoodo*

Hitmontop*

Meditite*

Anorith*

Kricketot*

Woobat*

Karrablast*

Spawns with Incense (ticket holders only)

Galarian Mr. Mime

Unown B, G, N, O, P, S, X*

Pansage*

Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole – 12pm to 2pm local time

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf*

Machop*

Geodude*

Hitmonlee*

Hitmonchan*

Magmar*

Numel*

Cranidos*

Drilbur

Axew*

Spawns with Incense (ticket holders only)

Unown B, G, N, O, P, S, X*

Torkoal

Pansear*

Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree – 2pm to 4pm local time

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf*

Electrike*

Electabuzz*

Shinx*

Lileep*

Sandy Cloak Burmy

Combee*

Foongus*

Joltik

Shelmet*

Stunfisk*

Spawns with Incense (ticket holders only)

Unown B, G, N, O, P, S, X*

Klink*

Ultra Incursion: Nihilego – 4pm to 6pm local time

Bulbasaur*

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf*

Clefairy*

Tentacool*

Chansey*

Tangela*

Omanyte*

Chikorita*

Turtwig*

Plant Cloak Burmy

Munna*

Frillish

Swirlix

Skrelp

Spawns with Incense (ticket holders only)

Unown B, G, N, O, P, S, X*

Tropius

Panpour*

Raid schedule

All One-star and three-star Raids are from 10am to 6pm local time

One-star Raids

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf*

Axew*

Rockruff*

Three-star Raids

Snorlax*

Salamence

Druddigon*

Dartrix

Torracat

Brionne

Five-star Raids (all times are local time)

10am to 12pm – Pheramosa

12pm to 2pm – Buzzwole

2pm to 4pm – Xurkitree

4pm to 6pm – Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, and Xurkitree

Special Research schedule

10am local time – All Trainers will be granted access to a short Special Research

12pm local time – Trainers with a ticket will be granted access to the next Special Research

2pm local time – Trainers with a ticket will be granted access to the second exclusive Special Research

4pm local time – Trainers with a ticket will be granted access to the last Special Research