Pokémon Go Fest: Finale full event schedule

Pokémon Go Fest is getting ready to close out 2022 with the Finale event as the last event of the year, and there are a ton of things planned for the special day.
The Finale event takes place Aug. 27 from 10am to 6pm local time, and will feature all of the things Trainers have loved about the Pokémon Go Fest events up until now. There will be rotating habitats, Raids, Special Research, and more.
The rotating habitats are a little different from events past. Instead of coming around twice in one day for one hour each, they will now be two hours long and only come around once per day. There are some spawns with Incense that only ticket holders have access to, but even those without tickets can experience the rotating habitats, Raids, and some of the Special Research during the event.
All of the rotating habitats and the Pokémon that will spawn are listed below. Also listed below are Raid Pokémon.
A Pokémon with an asterisk next to it indicates it can be found Shiny.
Wild spawns and Incense spawns
Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa – 10am to 12pm local time
- Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf*
- Scyther*
- Pinsir*
- Sudowoodo*
- Hitmontop*
- Meditite*
- Anorith*
- Kricketot*
- Woobat*
- Karrablast*
Spawns with Incense (ticket holders only)
- Galarian Mr. Mime
- Unown B, G, N, O, P, S, X*
- Pansage*
Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole – 12pm to 2pm local time
- Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf*
- Machop*
- Geodude*
- Hitmonlee*
- Hitmonchan*
- Magmar*
- Numel*
- Cranidos*
- Drilbur
- Axew*
Spawns with Incense (ticket holders only)
- Unown B, G, N, O, P, S, X*
- Torkoal
- Pansear*
Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree – 2pm to 4pm local time
- Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf*
- Electrike*
- Electabuzz*
- Shinx*
- Lileep*
- Sandy Cloak Burmy
- Combee*
- Foongus*
- Joltik
- Shelmet*
- Stunfisk*
Spawns with Incense (ticket holders only)
- Unown B, G, N, O, P, S, X*
- Klink*
Ultra Incursion: Nihilego – 4pm to 6pm local time
- Bulbasaur*
- Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf*
- Clefairy*
- Tentacool*
- Chansey*
- Tangela*
- Omanyte*
- Chikorita*
- Turtwig*
- Plant Cloak Burmy
- Munna*
- Frillish
- Swirlix
- Skrelp
Spawns with Incense (ticket holders only)
- Unown B, G, N, O, P, S, X*
- Tropius
- Panpour*
Raid schedule
All One-star and three-star Raids are from 10am to 6pm local time
One-star Raids
- Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf*
- Axew*
- Rockruff*
Three-star Raids
- Snorlax*
- Salamence
- Druddigon*
- Dartrix
- Torracat
- Brionne
Five-star Raids (all times are local time)
10am to 12pm – Pheramosa
12pm to 2pm – Buzzwole
2pm to 4pm – Xurkitree
4pm to 6pm – Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, and Xurkitree
Special Research schedule
10am local time – All Trainers will be granted access to a short Special Research
12pm local time – Trainers with a ticket will be granted access to the next Special Research
2pm local time – Trainers with a ticket will be granted access to the second exclusive Special Research
4pm local time – Trainers with a ticket will be granted access to the last Special Research