All Pokémon Go Fest: Finale Shiny Pokémon

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 events are coming to a close, with the Finale the last event of the year. With the event brings a ton of Shinies, and some are even coming to the game for the first time.

Just about all the Pokémon that will have increased spawning rates will be available as a Shiny as well, and three Pokémon are making their Shiny debut. Munna will be appearing Shiny for the first time in Pokémon Go for anyone participating, and Shiny Unown N and Shiny Unown X will be attracted by Incense for those with a ticket.

Most of the Pokémon during the event are available to anyone who participates, regardless of whether they hold a ticket or not. Pokémon will be spawning in a rotating habitat, and each one will last for two hours. Once that habitat is gone, the pool of possible appearing Pokémon will completely change.

The event takes place Aug. 27 and those who have already purchased a ticket for any of the four previous Go Fest events will have access to the Finale for free. Those who haven’t purchased a ticket yet can do so now from the in-store shop for $10.99. The event will be held from 10am to 6pm local time.

Below are all of the Pokémon that can be caught Shiny during the event, including what habitat or Raid they’ll appear in. If the Pokémon has an asterisk next to its name, it means only ticket holders using an Incense can encounter it.

Shiny Pokémon spawning in the wild or with Incense

Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa – 10am to 12pm local time

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf

Scyther

Pinsir

Sudowoodo

Hitmontop

Meditite

Anorith

Kricketot

Woobat

Karrablast

Unown B, G, N, O, P, S, X*

Pansage *

Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole – 12pm to 2pm local time

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf

Machop

Geodude

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Magmar

Numel

Cranidos

Axew

Unown B, G, N, O, P, S, X*

Pansear*

Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree – 2:pm to 4pm local time

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf

Electrike

Electabuzz

Shinx

Lileep

Combee

Foongus

Shelmet

Stunfisk

Unown B, G, N, O, P, S, X*

Klink*

Ultra Incursion: Nihilego – 4pm to 6pm local time

Bulbasaur

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf

Clefairy

Tentacool

Chansey

Tangela

Omanyte

Chikorita

Turtwig

Munna

Unown B, G, N, O, P, S, X*

Panpour*

Shiny Pokémon spawning in Raids

One-Star Raids

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf

Axew

Rockruff

Three-Star Raids