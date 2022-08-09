Pokémon Go Fest: Finale will feature Ultra Beasts, rotating habitats, and more

The final event of the year is packed full of Pokémon Go goodies.

Pokémon Go Fest: Finale is coming to players on Aug. 27 and trainers around the world are getting ready for the culmination of all of the Go Fest events that took place this year.

The event is packed full of Pokémon, Raids, and Special Research for all Trainers, not just those who didn’t buy a ticket. Players who haven’t purchased a ticket for any of the four previous Pokémon Go Fests can still buy a ticket to the Finale for $10.99. Players who did buy a ticket for one of the Go Fests in 2022, or who buy one before the event can also purchase up to three additional tickets for $4.99.

If you’ve purchased a Go Fest ticket for any of the four previous events, you won’t need to spend anything extra to attend the Finale event. The ticket you purchased for the original event included access for the Finale.

Wild Pokémon spawns, new shinies, and Raids

There are a plethora of Pokémon spawning in a rotating habitat for the event. Some Pokémon can even be found Shiny. Munna will make its debut as a Shiny Pokémon for all Trainers during the event, and Shiny Unown X and Shiny Unown N will also make their Shiny debut for Trainers who bought a ticket.

Habitats will be rotating on a two-hour schedule, which is different from past events where the habitats were active for one hour each and came around twice per day. Raids will also be on the same schedule.

Raids will feature Ultra Beast Pokémon, and for this event, Ultra Beast Raid encounters will feature Beast Balls. Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, and Xurkitree will be available in Raids on a rotating schedule, although all four will appear in Raids from 4pm to 6pm local time.

Special Research

All players will have access to the first Special Research when the event kicks off at 10am, but after that, only ticketed Trainers will have access to the rest of it.

Perhaps Trainers will be able to figure out where Professor Willow went?

Ticketed Trainers who complete the Special Research will have the chance to encounter Sky Forme Shaymin. There will also be in-game items and exclusive avatar items up for grabs when you complete Special Research.

Make sure even if you haven’t bought a ticket that you log in during the event to get the Special Research. Once you grab it, you can complete it wherever you’d like, but you do need to log in during the event in order to claim it.

Event extras

As with many other Pokémon Go events, there are some extra goodies and bonuses for those who participate. Some will be for anybody, and others will be just for those who have a ticket to the event.

For Trainers without a ticket, there will be a surprise when snapshotting a Pokémon, special avatar items for sale in the shop, and special event stickers.

For ticketed participants, there will be nine free Daily Raid passes when spinning a Photo Disc at a Gym, up to five surprises when photographing Pokémon, an extra 5,000 XP for completing in-person Raids, Incense that lasts two hours, three times XP for spinning PokéStops, half hatch distance for Eggs, and at 10am local time until the event ends, Trainers who have Sky Forme Shaymin can transform it into Land Forme, and vice versa.

Pokémon Go Fest: Finale takes place on Aug. 27 beginning at 10am local time and going until 6pm local time.

Players can purchase a ticket through the in-game shop beginning today.