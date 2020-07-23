Pokémon Go Fest 2020 Ultra Unlock bonuses and requirements revealed

Players will need to work together to unlock all of the bonuses.

Pokémon Go Fest 2020 is about to begin. But Niantic is already giving players a reason to look ahead beyond the event by providing details on the Ultra Unlock bonus conditions.

The Ultra Unlock bonus can only be achieved if players participating in Pokémon Go Fest complete a specific amount of global challenges in the Global Challenge Arena.

We’re excited to share details on this year’s Ultra Unlock bonus! There will be 32 challenges to complete throughout #PokemonGOFest2020. Every eight challenges that are completed will unlock one Ultra Unlock event week, up to a max of three events! https://t.co/kRYL6B1A7z pic.twitter.com/OQ8H7aLenh — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 23, 2020

This year, there will be a total of 32 global challenges laid out for all trainers to work together and complete. For every eight challenges completed throughout the first day of Go Fest 2020, an extra week of Ultra Unlock events will be added, with up to three weeks in total.

Once Go Fest begins on July 25, you can track the global progress of each challenge from the Global Challenge Arena in the Today View menu.

Each potential Ultra Unlock event week will have a theme. The first week available to unlock by completing eight challenges is Dragon Week. After that, 16 completed challenges will unlock Enigma Week and 24 will unlock the final event, which is Unova Week.

For each of those weeks, a Legendary Pokémon will be returning to five-star raids based on the theme: Rayquaza for Dragon Week, Deoxys for Enigma Week, and Genesect for Unova Week. If players can unlock the Unova-themed event, Sewaddle, Cottonee, Emolga, and Bouffalant will all make their Pokémon Go debuts.

Here are the dates for when each event would run if the Ultra Unlock requirements are met.

Dragon Week: July 31 to Aug. 7

Enigma Week: Aug. 7 to 14

Unova Week: Aug. 14 to 21

Pokémon Go Fest 2020 runs on both July 25 and 26. If you want to unlock all of these bonuses, you’ll need to get your ticket early and jump into the Global Challenge Arena.