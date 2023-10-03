Pokémon Go fans lament non-existent Kecleon spawns during recent event despite proposed increases

Now you see them, and now you don't.

During the Out to Play event from Sept. 27 until Oct. 2, Pokémon Go players were promised various benefits and perks, including an increased spawning of Kecleons at PokéStops. But players complained that there were hardly any to be seen.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 3, players shared their complaints about being unable to find any Kecleons on their routes despite an announcement claiming there would be an increase in their number.

While players frequently checked out routes and visited PokéStops, some of them saw Kecleons only once or twice, while most didn’t see them at all. Other promised bonus features, such as increased XP gain and more Growlithes, Eevees, and Woobats were there, which confused the players even more.

Most players claim that they never saw any Kecleons during the event, which was strange, as they frequently visited PokéStops on multiple occasions during the 6-day event, with some doing so multiple times a day.

Some players didn’t even know there was supposed to be an increase of Kecleons spawnings during the Out to Play event, as it is only mentioned once in an announcement, in a single line.

Interestingly, this issue is not localized as it was reported by Pokémon Go players from different continents who experienced the same issue.

Since Kecleons are notoriously hard to see due to their camouflaging abilities and almost invisible appearance, we are unsure if this is a joke played by Niantic or an error. Either way, players deserve some explanation.

