Pokémon Go fans finally agree a community day is good: Poliwag’s

The Pokémon Go community has been praising the upcoming community day, with Poliwag proving to be a popular choice for a number of reasons.

The Gen 1 favorite takes center stage on July 30 from 2pm to 5pm local time and provides players with two final evolution options in the form of Poliwrath and Politoed.

Both of Poliwag’s final evolutions have very popular shiny designs, while Poliwrath has the added bonus of being a powerful Pokémon to tackle Giovanni and his gym leaders.

Politoed and Poliwrath are also popular choices for the game’s PvP modes, with the former having a strong move with Weather Ball and Poliwrath learning Counter when evolved from a Poliwag caught during the Community Day.

On top of that, the feature of a Pokémon from the original 151 is a welcome boost for players who are pushing to complete the Special Research task for a Shiny Mew that requires the original Pokédex to be completed.

Long-term players may have already got their hands on a Poliwrath or Politoed, which may also be shiny, but the event will provide plenty of candy to help max out their catches to improve their strength.

For newer players, finding a Poliwag in the normal encounter table is not always easy given the vast number of Pokemon now available in the game, so having the chance to catch one of the classics is a welcome choice.

If leaks are correct, Pokémon Go is set to enter frog-frenzy mode as Froakie is claimed to be the focus of August’s Community Day.

