Pokémon Go December Community Day details revealed

You'll soon have the chance to catch all of the Pokémon you missed throughout the year.

December is one of the most exciting months for Pokémon Go players since all of the Community Day Pokémon from the previous months get released all in one weekend.

This year, Pokémon Go’s December Community Day will be held on Dec. 18 and 19 from 11am to 5pm local time. Here’s what you need to know about the event.

What Pokémon will be available for December Community Day?

Below are all of the Pokémon available for December’s Community Day, all of which are available in shiny form. Certain Pokémon will be available more frequently on certain days, but all Pokémon are attraced to incense and lures regardless of what day it is.

Appearing more frequently on Dec. 18

Machop

Roselia

Swablu

Gible

Snivy

Fletchling

Appearing more frequently on Dec. 19

Eevee (Will know Last Resort if caught during the event)

Duskull

Shinx

Tepig

Oshawott

Pokémon appearing in two kilometer eggs

Charmander

Weedle

Abra

Gastly

Rhyhorn

Magikarp

Porygon

Elekid

Magby

Seedot

Piplup

Budew

Pokémon appearing in raids

Charmander

Weedle

Abra

Gastly

Rhyhorn

Electabuzz

Magmar

Magikarp

Porygon

Seedot

Piplup

What else is there to do for December Community Day?

There are plenty of event bonuses for players to take advantage of, including Incense and lures that will last for three hours each, half-distance hatching for eggs placed in an Incubator during the event, double catch XP, double catch Stardust, a 25-percent reduction in Stardust cost for trades, and one extra Special Trade per day.

There will also be Special Timed Research and Field Research tasks that feature Mega Energy for some Pokémon. Lastly, there will be a special Community Day bundle available during the event.

More information, such as what moves can be learned by certain Pokémon, can be found on the event’s website.