Pokémon Go cancels Pinsir Raid Day

Seemingly out of the blue, Niantic has confirmed the Pinsir Raid Day, which was scheduled for June 28, has been canceled.

This is not the first time the Pokémon Go developers have canceled a planned event this close to its start time, but no explanation was given as to why plans have changed.

In an update posted to the official Pokémon Go blog, Niantic said the event had been canceled and told players to watch for updates on its social media channels. Normally there would be a statement of some kind explaining what caused the delay.

There is also no information on if this will cancel the one PokéCoin Raid Day box that would have given players three Remote Raid Passes. That bundle was supposed to go live right before the event started, so more details about that should be released shortly.

While the Pinsir Raid Day will no longer be happening, the Bug Out! event is still set to begin on June 26 and run until July 1.

That means players will have a higher chance of encountering Bug-types like Scyther, Venipede, and Dwebble in the wild and by hatching 5km Eggs. Exclusive event Field Research and a double Capture Stardust effect will also be added during that time period.

If you use an Incense during the Bug Out! event, you will be more likely to attract certain Bug-types depending on the day.

June 26 to 27: Nincada

June 28 to 29: Wurmple

June 30 to July 1: Scyther

Niantic could still provide a reason for the Pinir Raid Day cancelation, but for now, players will just have to head into the Bug-type event without knowing why the plans were changed.