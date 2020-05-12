Pokémon Go Battle League Season 2 is live

After a minor delay, Pokémon Go Battle League Season Two is available as the Great League starts off the next rotation.

From now until June 1, players can compete in the opening round of the second season to get new rewards and start climbing the Battle League Leaderboard.

Just like with season one, walking and PokéCoin requirements for the second season have been removed and won’t be added back until further notice. This applies to all of the Battle League rotations for Season Two and Three.

As part of the between season changes, players will now earn a Pokémon reward encounter after their third win on the basic rewards track or after their first win on the premium rewards track. The ranking system has also changed and now requires more wins to reach Ranks four, five, six, and seven.

Rank rewards have also been updated slightly, with trainers now encountering Stunfisk starting at Rank four, Rufflet starting at Rank eight, and Scraggy starting at Rank nine. And if you reach rank 10, you’ll earn a new avatar pose exclusive to Season Two.

Any trainer that finishes season two at Rank seven or higher will receive an Elite Fast TM rather than an Elite Charged TM.

Pikachu Libre and Hoenn Champion Steven Stone avatar items are carrying over for another season too if you can collect them all through ranking up. Metagross and Pikachu Libre will continue to be guaranteed reward encounters when you reach Ranks one and 10, too.

The first rotation of Battle League Season Two will last until 3pm CT on June 1 and then will then transition from Great League to Ultra League.