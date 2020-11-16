Pokémon Go and Pokémon HOME integration event features Shiny Meltan and Slowpoke

A new event is rolling out tomorrow in Pokémon Go to celebrate Pokémon HOME’s integration with the mobile game, Niantic announced today. The main attractions are Shiny Meltan’s return to the game and the addition of Shiny Slowpoke.

The event starts tomorrow and will run until Nov. 23. Several Pokémon will be spawning more often in the wild, like Alolan Sandshrew, Diglett, Magnemite, Ditto, Porygon, and Hoothoot. Trainers will also have event-exclusive Timed Research and Field Research tasks.

Some lucky players might encounter a Shiny Slowpoke in the wild or Shiny Meltan by activating the Mystery Box during the event. Make sure to claim it before the end of the event, though. You won’t receive the Pokémon otherwise.

Alolan Vulpix, Slowpoke, Magnemite, Shinx, Timburr, Klink, and other Pokémon will be featured in raids during the event. It will also include special avatar items such as the Melmetal Jacket, the Melmetal Vest, Melmetal Shoes, and Grand Oak’s Glasses.

The Pokémon HOME app became compatible with Pokémon Go last week on Nov. 10. Now, players can transfer Pokémon from the mobile game to the Pokémon HOME storage—but not the other way around.