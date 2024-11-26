Pokémon fans break world record with 24-hour marathon and 1,500 packs

A group of fans united with The Pokémon Company International to shatter the Guinness World Record title for the longest unboxing livestream—opening over 1,500 packs and collecting over 20,000 cards.

The 24-hour back-to-back marathon featured content creators from across Europe ripping open booster packs and unwrapping Pokémon Center and Licensed Pokémon products over the course of the livestream, with Pikachu himself making an appearance to receive the official Guinness World Records certificate.

Plenty of packs. Image via The Pokemon Company

The event was broadcast on Twitch and remains available to watch if you missed out on any of the excitement, which Peter Murphy, senior director of marketing at The Pokémon Company International, described as “incredible.”

Creators banded together for the event that coincided with the release of the Surging Sparks TCG set, where the chase of the expensive Pikachu SAR in the community has propelled the card into one of the most valuable in the hobby.

The set isn’t just centered around Pikachu, however, as there are also beautiful art rares and special art rares for Latios, Latias, Feebas, Milotic, Mesprit, Hydreigon, Phanpy, Spheal, Ceruledge, and many more.

Tens of thousands of the cards opened during the livestream will be curated into binders and donated to charities, including Barnardo’s in the U.K. Other items will be available as giveaways from some of the content creators involved in the next few weeks.

The capture of the Guinness World Record is a feather in the cap for The Pokémon Company ahead of a huge year in 2025, which includes the return of Owner’s Pokémon in the TCG and the long-anticipated release of Legends Z-A.

