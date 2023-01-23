Pokémon fan creates incredible Koraidon and Miraidon out of Lego

Nothing but praise should be thrown their way.

Pokémon are often recreated in other popular forms, and today, one fan brought new life into Koradion and Miraidon by making them out of Lego.

The two toy-made Pokémon were showcased by Redheroplays on Reddit. The two legendary Pokémon look very much alike to their in-game versions.

Despite there being no official Lego recreations of Koraidon and Miraidon, the duo looks very much like their original versions. Koraidon is made mostly with red and white elements, with parts of purple and black in some places. The case is similar with Miraidon, whose Lego version is dominated by blue and purple.

Both of them are legendary Dragon Pokémon introduced in Generation IX with Scarlet and Violet. Miraidon is also known as Iron Serpent, while Koraidon has been called a Winged King. If anything, these Lego recreations live up to their titles.

Showcasing Pokémon in a new, impressive Lego form is nothing new to the game’s community. Last July, one fan built Wyrdeer out of plastic brinks as well, and it wasn’t their first entry in Lego-built Pokémon. Previously they also built other Pokémon, including Alakazam, Charizard, and Scizor.

Koraidon and Miraidon’s author has also been toying around with the idea of bringing Pokémon to life with plastic bricks. On Jan. 15, they made their Pokémon Violet team with Lego as well.