Pokémon could be launching an official auto catcher for Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO could be getting some updates and devices soon. Maybe.

Pokémon GO players have been waiting since May 2019 for Pokémon GO Plus+.

Device development lead for Nintendo Kazuhiro Maruyama announced Pokémon Sleep and the accompanying Plus device at a press conference at that time. The announcement stated at the time that players could use GO Plus+ much in the same was as the original Pokémon GO Plus, so trainers could use it with GO in the daytime and Pokémon Sleep at night.

It’s been over three years and Pokémon fans are still waiting for the device.

According to Pokémon GO Hub, GO already has the code to support the Plus+ and could support it if it was implemented today. This has given the Pokémon community hope that the Plus+ device will eventually become a reality.

The code includes a codename, Waina, that translates to “rice pancake.” This coincides with the Plus+ shape, a flat version of the original Pokémon GO Plus. But Plus+ won’t only have a new shape — it has a ton of new features.

Pokémon GO Plus+ would have new features

In Jan. of 2022, a Pokémon GO update (APK 0.227.0) included some changes that would enable some interesting things that the original Plus currently doesn’t offer players. This included Throw Auto Mode and Spin Auto Mode.

The code would allow trainers to change to the auto mode setting within GO itself. The auto modes are also set on the Plus+ mode, allowing players to turn auto mode on and off. While Pokémon GO already has the capacity to support this, there is currently no way to do this in the game.

The Plus+ would also be able to keep track of sleep logs, making it compatible with the long-awaited Pokémon Sleep app. Mined information shows that players can view sleep logs and keep track of sleep goals. The goals are tied to rewards.

While all of these functions are now possible thanks to recent updates made to Pokémon GO, there are currently no official updates on the arrival of Pokémon GO Plus+. For now, trainers will have to wait for Niantic to announce any new devices and capabilities, including auto mode for Pokémon GO.