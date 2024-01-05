Pokémon Concierge is getting an adorable merchandise line—but only in one country

Following the launch of Pokémon Concierge on Netflix, The Pokémon Company has signed off on merchandise inspired by the show. The bad news is that it’s so far only scheduled to be released in Japan.

This news comes courtesy of PokéJungle, an X (formerly known as Twitter) account covering news for Pokémon games and merch. The account states that The Pokémon Center in Japan will debut the line in just a couple of weeks on Jan. 20. My personal favorite item is the Horsea-shaped watering can, which actually featured in the show. Other stand-out items include a Psyduck eye mask and a table lamp shaped like Bellsprout.

Loving Pokémon Concierge on Netflix? The Pokémon Center in Japan is debuting new items based on the show on January 20! Check out our thread below with details👇 pic.twitter.com/H9RJhfSDNy — PokéJungle: Pokémon Game & Merch News (@pokejungle) January 5, 2024

The rest of the line consists of cushions, a bag, pouch sets, a passport case, slippers, a mug set, a shirt, and a bandana, all of which have tropical patterns designed to match the general vibe and setting of the show. Given the popularity of not just Pokémon Concierge but the franchise as a whole, it’d be strange if no effort was made to distribute these products worldwide. PokéJungle claims it will be possible to import them from Japan, but not everyone can afford the shipping. Hopefully, none of these items will be as expensive as those new Dragonite shirts and hoodies.

It is currently unknown if these items will be sold in the online US/CA/UK Pokémon Center, but our friends at @mecchaJP should be adding these to their site soon for pre-order from Japan! Check out their goods here: https://t.co/eEuqZuaAdE #ad pic.twitter.com/3O4bnHzjXR — PokéJungle: Pokémon Game & Merch News (@pokejungle) January 5, 2024

In case you somehow missed it, Pokémon Concierge is a stop motion animated series set at a resort for Pokémon, focusing on new employee Haru as she interacts with the guests and her fellow co-workers. It released this past December after being announced last February, and it’s fun and charming but shockingly short, consisting of only four episodes. You can easily binge the whole thing in just an hour.

Naturally, there are demands for a second season, so hopefully Netflix already has one in production. Anyone familiar with stop motion knows you can’t crank out another season in just a year or two, so if the animation isn’t already complete, a season two may not materialize for years.