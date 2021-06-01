Pokémon Chilling Reign full card list revealed

Pokémon TCG players who have been eagerly awaiting the June set, Chilling Reign, now know exactly which cards will be included after a full list was showcased online.

In a post to Pokémon forum Pokebeach, it was revealed there will be a total of 223 cards within the set that are taken from the two Japanese TCG sets, Silver Lance & Jet-Back Spirit, as well as the previously-released Matchless Fighters.

All the most popular names from these releases are making an appearance, including Celebi, Tornadus, Ice Rider Calyrex, Shadow Rider Calyrex, Galarian Articuno, Galarian Moltres, and Galarian Zapdos. For each of these cards, there are multiple variants of different rarity.

The post explains that a total of 55 cards are not being translated from these sets to join Chilling Reign, and they will likely be released as part of another set later in the year.

Some of these cards could potentially find their way into August’s English set, Evolving Skies, but this is unlikely as the set will already contain a mix of cards between the recently released Eevee Heroes Japanese TCG set, and the Sky Stream & Towering Perfection sets that will be released in Japan during July.

Chilling Reign will be launching on June 18, and you can check out the full list of cards that will be included here.