Pokémon champion Wolfey set to host first-ever Legends: Arceus tournament

The event is set to kick off on March 5 and will include a ton of Pokémon creators.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus isn’t your typical Pokémon game, but that hasn’t stopped players from competing against one another. Today, former Pokémon world champion Wolfey unveiled the first Pokémon Legends: Arceus tournament.

In a post, Wolfy shared that he and Pokémon YouTuber PokeMen7 would be hosting the event that’s set to feature other content creators, including ConorEatsPants, Aplharad, PokemonChallenges, with more slots open for creators to participate. Fellow competitive Pokémon player Cybertron will also join the event on commentary.

Announcing the first ever Pokemon Legends Arceus Tournament! Hosted by myself and @PokeMEN7_, featuring JaidenAnimations, ConnorEatsPants, Alpharad, PokemonChallenges, RTGame, and more. We still have slots open so if you're a content creator and interested in playing hit me up! pic.twitter.com/XfkN6Q79HI — Wolfey (@WolfeyGlick) February 7, 2022

At this stage, it isn’t clear exactly how the tournament will unfold or what the criteria is to emerge victoriously. Unlike previous games, Pokémon Legends: Arceus doesn’t boast a multiplayer versus function so it would seem likely that the competition will focus on capturing and researching Pokémon instead.

The event is almost a month away, scheduled to kick off on March 5. Given this, we’ll likely get more info on the specifics of how the tournament will run closer to the date along with a full list of participants.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launched at the end of January and has since continued to dominate in sales.

Gameplay in Legends: Arceus is focused on catching and researching Pokémon rather than winning battles, earning gym badges, and becoming champion.

If you’ve yet to try it out for yourself you can pick up Pokémon Legends: Arceus both digitally and in stores around the globe right now.