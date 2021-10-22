Pokémon Center Japan announces Happiny birthday distribution

Head into a Pokémon Center store in Japan during your birthday month, and you’ll be gifted a Happiny in Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, or Legends: Arecues.

The Pokémon Company announced today the next distribution to roll out to Pokémon Center stores in Japan for customers’ birthdays, and it’s the first distribution that will be redeemable in upcoming Pokémon titles.

Image via The Pokémon Company

The redemption will only be valid for a single game though, so whichever you choose to redeem it will mean that you cannot claim your birthday reward in the others.

The promotion will begin on Nov. 1. To claim your gift, you’ll need to provide proof of your birthday month and bring your Switch device into the store. Next, you’ll be given a code to use so that you can redeem Happiny within your game.

Given that Happiny is a Generation IV Pokémon, it won’t be too out of place in Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl. But this distribution confirms its appearance in next year’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Again, this isn’t a shock as the game takes place in the Hisui region, an ancient version of the Sinnoh region.

For now, this distribution is only available in Japan. In the past, these kinds of gifts have remained exclusive to the region. This promotion will run from Nov. 1 until Oct. 31, 2022, so if you are in Japan, make sure to get down during your birthday month and claim your free reward.