Pokémon Café starts Ditto event to celebrate April Fools’ Day

Pokémon Café has been out for a couple of years and has repeatedly shown a fondness for seasonal events. Now, Ditto has come to the cafe, and it’s hosting an event to celebrate April Fools’ Day.

Starting on March 31, players will be able to log in and take advantage of the Ditto login bonuses. The following day, players will begin the Transforming Ditto event, which will allow players to collect Ditto and new costumes for the character. Then on April 11, a new puzzle will begin that asks you to feed Ditto as much as possible in a minute.

In the new mode, players will be able to use the skills of up to four Pokémon to try and earn the highest score in under a minute. By using your best characters as a team, you’ll be able to satisfy Ditto and unlock more rewards. For example, when you progress far enough, you’ll unlock the pretend Pikachu outfit for Ditto that has the Pokémon turn into a version of Pikachu.

Pokémon Go is hosting an April Fools’ celebration with the 2-Oh?-22 event. Ditto will also show up by taking the place of Professor Willow. Unlike the Pokémon Café event, the Pokémon Go event only lasts 24 hours on April 1. Ditto is getting a spawn increase and some unique stickers of the Pokémon imitating the different team symbols.

Players who want to take advantage of the different Ditto opportunities will need to download Pokémon Café sometime before or on April 1.